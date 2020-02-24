The East Jackson baseball team fell to 1-4 with a pair of losses Saturday (Feb. 22) at Commerce’s Day at the Diamond.
The Eagles lost 5-3 to the host Tigers and then fell 1-0 to Bowdon.
East Jackson and Commerce were tied 2-2 until the bottom of the fifth inning when Kane Goldman singled home Gray Hobrook and Colin Welch also scored.
The Eagles got a run back in the bottom of the sixth inning when Braxton Standridge singled home Caleb Adair, but Commerce answered with an insurance run in the bottom half of the inning when Colby Rogers scored on an error.
East Jackson finished with five hits. The biggest came from Luke Lindsey, who doubled home Cole Sealey and Standridge in the top of the second inning to give the Eagles an early 2-0 lead. Goldman answered for the Tigers with a game-tying, two-run double in the bottom of third inning to score Colby Rogers and Kody Mintz. Goldman finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs.
In the Eagles’ loss to Bowdon, the Red Devils provided the game’s lone score in the sixth inning when Braden Bowen grounded out to shortstop to score Luke Rainwater.
East Jackson lost despite Eagle pitching allowing just two hits. Halton Hardy threw six innings, allowing both Bowdon hits and the lone run of the game. The senior struck out nine batters. Adair threw the final inning, allowing no hits, runs or walks while striking out two.
Seven different batters had one hit each for the Eagles, who left nine runners on base.
East Jackson returns to action Monday (Feb. 24) at Cherokee Bluff at 5:55 p.m.
