After two losses to open the season, East Jackson is riding an early-season hot streak with three-straight wins.
The Eagles no-hit Riverside Military in an 11-1 win at home Tuesday (Feb. 23), beat Rabun County 6-5 Wednesday (Feb. 24) and then routed Riverside again 12-1 on the road Thursday (Feb. 25) to improve to 3-2.
Dylan Varner and Aiden Holley combined for Tuesday’s no-hitter with Varner working the first five innings, allowing one unearned run and three walks while striking out two batters. Holly then shutout Riverside in the sixth inning, allowing a walk and striking out two batters.
Payton Garner went 3-for-5 with a home run, double and four RBIs to spearhead the Eagle offense, which finished with 11 hits. Gavin Beck went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI. Braxton Standridge went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Kamden Berkeypile was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Against Rabun County, the Eagles rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh for the win.
Holley went 3-for-4 with a double and Dylan Varner went 1-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs to key the one-run win. Also contributing offensively were Garner, who went 2-for-3, and Randy Smith, who was 2-for-4 with a double. The Eagles finished with 10 hits.
Berkeypile started on the mound and went five innings, allowing three hits, three runs and two walks with four strikes. Cain Alldredge and Garner both worked an inning of relief.
Against Riverside Thursday, the Eagles scored 12 unanswered runs, keyed by a six-run outburst in the of the second inning, in their third-straight win. East Jackson put up a dozen runs despite finishing with just five hits. Holly (1-for-2) and Garner (1-for-3, double) each drove home two runs.
The Eagles threw three pitchers with Brayden Redding (three innings), Garrett Waugh (one inning) and Brayden King (one inning) limiting Riverside to one run and three hits.
East Jackson host Rabun County Friday (Feb. 26, 5:30 p.m.).
