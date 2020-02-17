After a lopsided loss to open the season, the East Jackson baseball team made sure it was on the right side of a blowout the following day.
Behind a seven-run third inning, the Eagles trounced Riverside 15-2 on the road Saturday (Feb. 15) for their first win of the year.
East Jackson (1-1), which had a Monday (Feb. 17) game with North Oconee canceled, is slated for a busy stretch ahead.
East Jackson was scheduled to return to action today (Wednesday, Feb. 19) against cross-town foe Commerce, though forecasts called for rain. The Eagles are then slated for two games at Commerce’s “Day at the Diamond” on Saturday (Feb. 22). East Jackson will play Commerce at 11 a.m. and Bowdon at 1:30 p.m. The schedule continues Monday (Feb. 24) at 5:55 p.m. with a home rematch with Cherokee Bluff.
The Eagles hope to carry over the offensive output from its rout of Riverside into this week’s games.
The Eagles finished with 14 hits against Riverside, led by Jake Varner, who went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Luke Lindsey, who went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Cole Sealey also had a multi-hit afternoon, going 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Ten different Eagles recorded a hit in the win. East Jackson finished with eight extra base hits.
Sealey had an RBI double and Varner and Luke Lindsey both had a two-run doubles during the Eagles big third inning as they stretched a 1-0 lead to 8-0.
On the mound, Sealey threw 4 1/3 innings for the win, allowing four hits and two unearned runs. He issued no walks and struck out nine batters. Varner worked the final 1 2/3 innings, allowing no hits, no walks and no runs.
The lopsided win followed a 14-2 road loss to Cherokee Bluff Friday (Feb. 14) to open the season. The Bears plated all 14 of their runs in the first four innings, ending the game after the top of the fifth inning with the rule.
Josiah Stancell went 2-for-2 and Caleb Adair and Halton Hardy both went 2-for-3. Hardy had two doubles and drove in one run, while Varner (1-for-2) drove in the other run for the Eagles.
