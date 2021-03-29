After opening its region slate with a trying pair of series against top-five foes, East Jackson still seeks its first 8-AAA win.
The Eagles (3-13, 0-6 Region 8-AAA) begin a series with sub-.500 Stephens County (6-11, 1-5 Region 8-AAA) Tuesday (March 30, 5:55 p.m.). The three-game set concludes with a April 2 doubleheader at home starting at 5 p.m.
The Eagles, who have dropped 11 straight games, closed a three-game series with Class AAA No. 1-ranked Hart County with a pair of 10-0 road losses in a Friday (March 26) doubleheader.
East Jackson was no-hit and run ruled in five innings in the first game Friday. The Bulldogs broke open a 3-0 game with four fourth-inning runs and tacked on three more in the fifth inning.
Hart County jumped on the Eagles with five runs over the first two innings in the night cap en route to another run-rule win. The Bulldogs ended the game with four sixth-inning scores.
The Eagles were limited to four hits.
East Jackson finished with four hits in a 9-2 loss last Tuesday (March 23) in the series opener. Aiden Holley led the team, going 1-for-3 with an RBI. The Eagles were tied 2-2 with the top-ranked Bulldogs until Hart County answered with seven unanswered runs over the course of the third, fourth, fifth and seventh innings to pull away.
