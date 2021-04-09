A crucial series toward determining the fourth and final playoff spot out of 8-AAA will unfold next week when the East Jackson baseball team faces Monroe Area for a three-game set.
The Eagles open with Monroe Area on Tuesday, April 13 (5:55 p.m.) with a home game. Two games at Monroe Area will follow on Friday, April 16, starting at 5 p.m.
East Jackson, Stephens County and Monroe Area are all fighting for the No. 4 spot out of 8-AAA for the Class AAA state playoffs.
East Jackson sits tied with Stephens County in fourth place in 8-AAA, but the Eagles (5-15, 2-7 Region 8-AAA) hold the tiebreaker over the Indians, having beaten them two out of three times. The Eagles have a chance to gain the upper hand on Monroe Area as well if they can pull off a series win or sweep. The Purple Hurricanes (8-16, 1-8 Region 8-AAA) are currently one game back of East Jackson in the region standings.
The Eagles are coming off a 10-3 non-region home loss to Rabun County Wednesday (April 7). East Jackson trailed just 4-3 until the sixth inning when the Wildcats struck for five runs and added another in the seventh inning.
East Jackson was limited to three hits.
