East Jackson enjoyed another strong night on the mound but wasn’t able to generate a win out of it.
Eagle pitching surrendered just two hits in a 2-1 loss to Cherokee Bluff Friday (Feb. 28) at home. Cole Sealey threw six innings, allowing both hits and two runs, neither of which was earned. Sealey struck out four batters and walked two.
Halton Hardy threw a perfect seventh inning with one strikeout.
Josiah Stansell drove in the lone run with an RBI single in the first inning, but the Eagles were shut out over the final six innings.
Cherokee Bluff took the lead in the top of the sixth inning when Reece Chambers and Jackson Kemp scored after a single from Parker Teems.
Friday’s matchup was the second game this week between the two playoffs teams in Class AAA last year.
The Eagles lost 10-4 last Tuesday (Feb. 25) to the Bears on the road, committing eight errors and allowing eight unearned runs in a 10-4 setback.
The Eagles led 4-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning before allowing five runs to the Bears, three of which came off defensive miscues. Cherokee Bluff plated another run in the fifth inning and two in the sixth.
Prior to falling behind, East Jackson had taken advantage of Cherokee Bluff mistakes in the top of the fourth. Caleb Adair scored on a passed ball, Hardy came home on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt at third and Cole Sealey scored on a balk to give the Eagles a brief 4-2 lead.
Hardy led East Jackson offensively, going 2-for-3 with a first-inning RBI single.
The Eagles were slated to open region play Tuesday (March 3) against rival Jackson County on the road. Results of that game were not available at press time. The Eagles will host the Panthers for a Friday double header, starting at 5 p.m., to complete the three-game series.
