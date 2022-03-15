East Jackson fell behind Tallulah Falls 10-1 after four innings Friday (Mar. 11) and was unable to make up the deficit in the last three innings, losing 10-5.
Tallulah falls led 6-0 after scoring five runs in the bottom of the second inning. East Jackson got on the board when Aiden Holley scored on an error at the plate. That made the score 6-1 before tallulah Falls piuled on four more runs in the fourth inning to take a 10-1 lead.
Brayden King scored on a sacrifice fly by Bryse Patterson in the top of the second inning to cut the score to 10-2. Randy Smith hit a no-out single in the top of the sixth inning to drive Anthony Carpenter and Garrett Waugh home. Smith later scored on a wild pitch with one out to make the score 10-5.
East Jackson's (3-5, 0-0 Region 8-AAA) rally was snuffed out from there with a strikeout and a line out. The Eagles put two men on base in the top of the seventh inning with two outs, but was unable to bring either run home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.