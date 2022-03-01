Aiden Holley produced a gem on the mound Monday (Feb. 28) in East Jackson's 5-1 win over Banks County.
Holley pitched all seven innings and only allowed one hit, one walk and one run. A wild pitch in the third inning that allowed the run was merely a blemish on an otherwise solid outing.
His teammates provided plenty of support at the plate. East Jackson (3-2, 0-0 Region 8-AAA) had ten hits, five walks and were aided by Banks County's four errors. Randy Smith had two RBIs, while Payton Garner, Bryse Patterson and Anthony Carpenter each had two hits.
The Eagles started the night with a three-run first inning. Garner led off with a double to center field and Patterson followed with a single the same direction. Brayden Redding hit a sacrifice fly to right field to bring Garner home. After Carpenter drew the first walk of the game, Smith smacked a double to left field to clear the bases. East Jackson led 3-0.
East Jackson cashed in a leadoff walk by Brayden King in the top of the second inning when Patterson hit a single to left field. The Eagles stretched the lead to 4-0.
Banks County cut the lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the third when Holley threw a wild pitch with a runner on third base. East Jackson got the run back in the top of the fourth inning when Luke Lindsey drove Garner home with a hard grounder into left field. The Eagles held on from there to win 5-1.
East Jackson returns to action on Wednesday (Mar. 2) to play cross town rival Commerce on the road. The Eagles then host Banks County on Thursday (Mar. 3).
EAST JACKSON 14, RIVERSIDE 1
The Eagles trounced Riverside Military on the road Friday (Feb. 25) behind Garrett Waugh's 13 strikeouts and Luke Lindsey's three RBIs.
Waugh pitched all five innings and averaged over strikeouts an inning, and he only allowed one hit. He retired the first nine batters he faced, eight of which by strikeout.
Lindsey was a perfect 3-of-3 at the plate and accounted for five of East Jackson's runs (three RBIs and two runs). Payton Garner and Randy Smith each had two hits. Nick Carpenter had two RBIs.
East Jackson scored 13 runs before Riverside could get on the board. Four of those runs came in the first inning.
Garner started the game with an infield single, but he didn't get comfortable on first base. He advanced to second base on an error and then scored on Smith's double to left field. East Jackson led 1-0.
Lindsey singled to center field put runners at the corners. Smith scored on a wild pitch and Lindsey advanced to third base before Aiden Holley walked. Lindsey and Holley scored on grounders by Waugh and Carpenter. East Jackson led 4-0.
Smith hit a two-out infield single to start a two-run second inning. He scored on Lindsey's triple to center field and Lindsey scored on Carpenter's infield single. East Jackson led 6-0.
The Eagles put the game out of reach by scoring seven runs in the third inning. Waugh reached second base on an error to start the inning. Courtesy runner Tristen Pressley scored grounder to third base. Eagles led 7-0, and more runs were on the way.
Brayden King walked on five pitches; Jason Dutton Jr. reached on an error and Garner singled to load the bases. Nathaneal Heiss hit a line drive to left field to bring King home. Lindsey hit a double to center field to bring two runs across the plate. East Jackson led 10-0.
Heiss and Cain Alldredge scored on wild pitches to stretch the lead to 12-0. A balk by Riverside's pitcher allowed Pressley to score East Jackson's 13th run of the game.
Riverside finally scored in the fourth inning, but the Eagles got the run back when Cassidy scored on a double play. Waugh struck out three more batters in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the game. East Jackson won 14-1.
EAST JACKSON 10, TALLULAH FALLS 6
The Eagles jumped out to a 6-0 lead against Tallulah Falls and held on the rest of the way to win their first of three consecutive games.
Brayden Redding and Reed Cassidy pitched for the Eagles. They combined for seven strikeouts. Bryse Patterson and Luke Lindsey each had two RBIs.
An error at home plate allowed Payton Garner to score East Jackson first run of the game in the first inning.
With two outs in the bottom of the second inning, Brayden King and Jason Dutton Jr. both walked and reached scoring position by stealing bases. King scored on a wild pitch to extend East Jackson's lead to 2-0 before Garner drew a walk.Patterson also walked to load the bases.
Lindsey drove home two runs with a single to right field, and Redding hit into an error to drive home another run. Another wild pitch allowed Lindsey to score. East Jackson led 6-0.
Tallulah Falls cut the score to 6-1 with a two-out single in the top of the third inning. An error in the top of the fourth allowed Tallulah Falls to cut the score to 6-2.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Redding hit into a two-out error that allowed Randy Smith and Lindsey to score. The Eagles extended their lead to 8-2.
A base clearing double by Tallulah Falls in the sixth inning slinced East Jackson's lead to 8-5, but the Eagles got two of the runs back on a double by Patterson in the sixth inninf. East Jackson led 10-5.
Tallulah Falls led off the seventh inning with a home run to cut the lead to 10-6, and it put two runners on base with one out later in the inning. However, Cassidy retired the next two batters to end the game.
