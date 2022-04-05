PANTHERS UPSET NO. 2 LOGANVILLE ON THE ROAD
Jackson County picked up its biggest win of the season Sunday (Apr. 3), defeating No. 2 Loganville 6-5.
Jack Venable picked up the win, pitching all seven innings and tossing five strikeouts. Sam Bradley and Weston Skinner both went 2-of-3, Bradley had two RBIs. Nick Streuer went 2-of-4 with one RBI.
Jackson County (9-12, 5-4 Region 8-AAAAA) hopes lightning can strike twice this Thursday (Apr. 7) when it hosts Loganville.
DRAGONS SWEPT BY FLOWERY BRANCH IN REGION DOUBLEHEADER
The Jefferson baseball team suffered a major setback in their region title hopes Friday (Apr. 1), losing both ends of a doubleheader against Flowery Branch.
The Dragons defeated the Falcons on Tuesday (Mar. 29), but fell 14-4 in game two and 11-7 in game three on Friday.
Jefferson falls to 14-8 overall and 9-3 in Region 8-AAAA. Its toughest test of the season is this week’s three-game series against North Oconee, who enters with a 20-1 record and are 9-0 against region foes.
EAGLES SWEPT BY STEPHENS CO., LOSING STREAK UP TO 13 GAMES
East Jackson is yet to replicate its early-season success in region play and are in danger of missing out of the AAA State Playoffs after being swept by Stephens County last week.
The Eagles lost 13-2 at home on Tuesday(Mar. 29), before losing 4-2 and 12-2 in Friday’s (Apr. 1) doubleheader. East Jackson is 3-15 overall and 0-9 in Region 8-AAA.
The Eagles take a quick break from region play to host Rabun County on Friday (Apr. 8). Region play resumes next week with a three-game series against Monroe Area. East Jackson travels to Monroe on Tuesday (Apr. 12) and hosts the Purple Hurricanes in a doubleheader on Friday (Apr. 15).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.