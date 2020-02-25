A tough night in the field made for a tough night on the scoreboard for the East Jackson baseball team.
The Eagles (1-5) committed eight errors and allowed eight unearned runs in a 10-4 loss at Cherokee Bluff Tuesday (Feb. 25).
In a game featuring two playoff teams in Class AAA from last year, the Eagles led 4-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning before allowing five runs to the Bears, three of which came off defensive miscues. Cherokee Bluff scored its first two runs of the inning on an error on a ground ball and the third on a passed ball. Tino Mukuno and Reece Chambers then followed with RBI singles as the Bears took a 7-4 lead and never looked back.
East Jackson had taken advantage of Cherokee Bluff mistakes just prior to that in the top of the fourth. Caleb Adair scored on a passed ball, Halton Hardy came home on a throwing on a pickoff attempt at third and Cole Sealey scored on a balk to give the Eagles a 4-2 lead.
But the Eagles were shutout over the last three frames after falling behind and went on to suffer their fourth-straight loss.
Hardy led East Jackson offensively, going 2-for-3 with a first-inning RBI single that gave the Eagles a brief 1-0 lead.
East Jackson will take on Cherokee Bluff again Friday (Feb. 28), hosting the Bears at 5:55 p.m. in the third game this season between the teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.