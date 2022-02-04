The East Jackson girls' basketball team avenged its only region loss of the season Tuesday (Feb. 1) by defeating Hart County at home.
The Eagles defeated the Bulldogs 47-40 and are at the top of the Region 8-AAA Standings with just three regular season games left on the schedule.
The first half was a real cat-and-mouse affair as Hart County constantly chased, and occasionally caught up with the East Jackson (19-2, 6-1 Region 8-AAA). The Eagles led 4-0 early, but Hart County claimed a brief 7-6 lead before East Jackson regained a 9-7 lead before the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles had a 21-10 lead seven minutes into the second quarter. The Bulldogs rallied to cut the score to 23-17 going into halftime. However, that's as close as the game would be the rest of the way. East Jackson quickly stretched its lead back to 11 points in the third quarter and never led by less than seven points. The Eagles ultimately won 47-40.
East Jackson hosts Monroe Area on Friday (Feb. 4). The Eagles defeated the Purple Hurricanes 58-56 in overtime on Jan. 18.
