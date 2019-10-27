The East Jackson basketball programs will host Eagle Madness Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the East Jackson Comprehensive High School gym.
Admission is free. Halloween costumes are welcomed.
The first 100 people will receive a free "crazy corn."
"Come with your trick or treat bags so you can leave with treats from our East Jackson clubs and organizations," organizers said.
The night will include a performance from the East Jackson Dazzlers and the East Jackson cheerleading team.
