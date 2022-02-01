The East Jackson girls’ basketball team kept its winning streak alive Saturday (Jan. 29) by rallying in the fourth quarter to defeat Madison County on the road.
The Eagles survived 60-54 after losing the lead in the third quarter. Antonia Pittman scored 11 of her team-high 21 points in the fourth quarter to lead her squad to victory. Yasmine Clark also hit a big three-pointer to put the Eagles ahead, she finished with nine points. Haven Rollins added 18 points.
East Jackson (18-2, 5-1 Region 8-AAA) had a slim lead for the entire first half. Pittman and Rollins combined for 11 points in the first quarter to lead the Eagles to an 18-13 advantage. They led by as much as seven points in the second quarter after a fastbreak by Rollins, and entered halftime clinging to a 31-25 lead.
Madison County’s offense came alive in the third quarter behind Tiffany Wilson and Kate Bray who scored six points each. Wilson finished with 15 points and Bray finished with nine. Kelsie Gresham scored four of her team-high 16 points in the third quarter as well. Together, they led Madison County into a 43-42 lead going into the fourth quarter.
East Jackson responded with its best defensive quarter of the game and outscored the Red Raiders 18-11.
Trailing 48-47, Clark drained what would become the game-winning three-pointer. East Jackson led 51-50. Later, while leading 52-50, Rollins turned a steal into a layup to extend the Eagle's lead to 54-50. East Jackson held on from there to win 60-54.
