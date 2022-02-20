COMMERCE – Haven Rollins and Antonia Pittman dominated the headlines this season, but Yasmine Clark was the hero Friday (Feb. 18) in overtime that led East Jackson to its first ever Region 8-AAA Championship.
The Eagles just knew their region titles hopes were dashed when Rollins and Pittman fouled out with less than two minutes left in the game. They trailed the Warriors 56-55 with 1:07 to go, but won 58-56 after a series of big plays by Clark and a group head coach Matt Allen called his best group of defenders.
"We lost our best scorers at the end of the game, but we had a couple of our best defensive players on the floor," Allen said. "That's what won us the game. Had had a hard time scoring, as everybody does against Oconee County's defense. Our defense carried us through.
"Yasmine Clark's defense, Destiny Rakestraw's defense, Alani David played one of the best games she's played for us all year. Annika Sorrow played great defense and Maddisyn David made huge rebounds in the game. Everybody knows Antonia Pittman and Haven Rollins are great scorers, but I cannot say enough about the other five girls who stepped up when they were out."
With 67 seconds left, East Jackson needed a big play and Yasmine Clark delivered perhaps the biggest play in East Jackson girls basketball history.
An Oconee County guard let a pass hang in the air just a second too long. Clark snatched it and ran down court for an uncontested layup. East Jackson led 57-56 wth just 25 seconds on the clock. Clark finished with 12 points.
"When they fouled out, I knew I had to take over," Clark said. "I had four fouls, everybody fouled out. It was a struggle, I just knew I had to play ball. I knew I had to go for it.
"East Jackson has never made it this far. To be the first is amazing."
Rollins and Pittman, who moments earlier had their heads down on the bench, had their arms wrapped around each other after the score. The two leaders who both exceeded 1,000 career points during the season, knew their storied careers would now include a region championship.
Clark wasn't finished with late-game heroics. She grabbed a rebound on the other end and dribbled to half-court before getting fouled. She made a free throw to extend East Jackson's lead to 58-56.
"Yasmine has been doing that all year," he said. "She picks her spots, she did a great job of playing fouls earlier in the game, she was able to be on the floor when it mattered. I can't say enough about how she's defended.
"When we play teams that have an elite perimeter player, Yasmine asks on the scouting report where she is, and she asks to guard that player. She's defensed the other team's best perimeter player all year Tonight was no exception. She got a huge steal, a huge layup, made free throws down the stretch. I'm really proud."
She missed the second attempt, but Maddisyn David grabbed an offensive rebound and passed the ball back to Clark who ran off more clock before being fouled again. Clark missed both shots, but the Eagles played impeccable defense in the last 10 seconds to seal the deal.
Rollins met an emotional Clark at mid-court to hug and thank her for making the plays East Jackson needed to win the game. The rest of the team rallied around Allen, the first year head coach who knew from the beginning that this team had what it took to win a region title. Allen told his girls to run to the student section and the party was on.
"Our students, their participation has grown over the course of the year," he said. "Tonight they were rocking. Kudos to our students for being here when they're not even in school today. Just a fantastic showing by our student section. I'm proud of them, they brought the energy.
"This is our first region championship in school history. These girls are talented players, they've come a long way since they were middle school players. They competed last year for the region championship and fell just short. I'm so proud of them for bringing home that first one for East Jackson. It feels amazing, I don't know if it's sunk in yet."
Clark and Rollins shared Allen's pride in East Jackson Student's section. Clark said her classmates hyped the team up and brought an energy to the game. Rollins thanked the home crowd.
"It means a lot that we have so many fans," Rollins said. "Our student section is amazing."
East Jackson (23-3, 8-2 Region 8-AAA) led for most of the game thanks in part to a three-point barrage by Pittman and Rollins. Pittman exceeded 1,000 career points in East Jackson's semifinal win over Franklin County on Wednesday. She was the second Eagle ever to do so after Rollins who passed 1,000 points earlier in the year.
Oconee County never led the Eagles build a big lead however, and tied the game multiple times in the second half. The warriors had the ball in the final seconds with the game tied 45-45, but Pittman forced a bad shot and Rollins grabbed it as time expired to take the game into overtime.
The Warriors finally took the lead early in the first overtime. They eventually took a 51-47 lead and for the first time all night, the Eagles were playing catchup. Pittman came through late with a layup and a pair of free throws to tie the game 51-51, sending it to a second overtime.
Oconee County once again controlled the scoreboard in the second overtime, and matters were made worse for the Eagles when Pittman and Rollins both fouled out within a minute of each other.
"It was tough being out," Rollins said. "But I knew my team was going to pull through. We have that bond where we know we're going to do this for each other."
The Eagles trailed 55-53 with less than two minutes to go, but Clark made shot in the paint to tie the game 55-55. East Jackson fouled to send the warriors to the foul line where the rowdy East Jackson student section awaited them. The noise affected the shooter who only made free throw to put the Warriors ahead 56-55.
That's when Clark made the play of the year for East Jackson, leading a last minute rally to win the region championship.
"It's tough to score with two 1,000-point are off the floor," Allen said. "I can't say enough about the team effort this was. We prepared well in practice for Oconee. We got some great help from our student managers, we got some great help from our coaching staff, we even got help from our boys' basketball program."
Rollins led the Eagles with 20 points, while Pittman added 15 points.
The region championship also guarantees the Eagles a No. 1 seed entering the Class AAA State Playoffs. The Eagles host No. 4 Ringgold from Region 6-AAA on Tuesday (Feb. 22).
EAST JACKSON 53, FRANKLIN COUNTY 51
East Jackson narrowly avoided an early exit in the Region 8-AAA Tournament on Wednesday (Feb. 16) against Franklin County.
Late in the second overtime and trailing 51-50, the Lions left Annika Sorrow wide open outside the arch. The junior drained the shot and East Jackson shut down Franklin County in the last minute to win 53-51.
"We had been struggling with Franklin's matchup zone all game," Allen said. "They switched to man-to-man to finish regulation to try a new look at us and it was effective. We were'n't able to get a shot off at the end of regulation and they stayed man a few possessions into overtime.
"We went back to our normal offense and got a drive drive by Antonia Pittman. Franklin helped accordingly and Annika rolled up to an open spot on the wing. Antonia put the ball in the pocket and Annika let it fly. The rest is history."
Franklin County jumped on East Jackson early and built a 21-14 first quarter lead. The Eagles spent the second and third quarters playing catchup, and finally cut the score to 39-38 going into the fourth quarter. When regulation ended, the score was tied 47-47.
"Franklin County started hot and really was efficient offensively," he said. "I was beginning to wondered if they were ever going to miss a shot in that first quarter.
"Our girls tightened up on the defensive end and really made Franklin earn their baskets the rest of the way, especially in the second half where we did a great job defending their drivers without fouling and getting to their shooters."
