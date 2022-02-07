COMMERCE – The East Jackson girls' basketball team moved one step closer to securing a spot in the AAA State Playoffs Friday (Feb. 4), but Monroe Area didn't make it easy for them.
The Eagles, who led by as much as 12 points in the fourth quarter, held on amidst a valiant rally by the Purple Hurricanes to win 54-49. Antonia Pittman led the team with 19 points and Haven Rollins had 10. Destiny Rakestraw finished with nine points, bit her perfect (4-of-4) fourth quarter record at the free throw line was crucial for East Jackson.
East Jackson (20-2, 7-1 Region 8-AAA) had chances to break the game open early, but Monroe Area proved difficult to put away. The Eagles led 13-5 early after a layup by Rollins, but the Hurricanes ended the first quarter on a 5-0 run to cut the score to 13-10.
Rollins opened the second quarter with a three-pointer at the top of the key to stretch the lead to 16-10, but those were East Jackson's only points until the middle of the quarter. Monroe Area rallied to tie the game 16-16.
However, Monroe Area never took the lead. It tied the game three times late in the second quarter, and the Eagles responded each instance. Yasmine Clark made a contested layup to give East Jackson an 18-16 lead. Pittman drained a three-pointer to put the Eagles ahead 21-18. Later in he quarter, Rollins knocked down a free throw to take a 22-21 lead.
Alani David scored shortly before halftime to give the Eagles a 24-21 lead going into the locker room.
Monroe Area scored a pair of free throws after the break, which cut the score to 24-23. That was the last time East Jackson ever led by one score. Clark scored in the paint to start a 10-0 run for the Eagles which saw them take a 34-23 lead.
The Purple Hurricanes responded, but East Jackson never led by less than five points the rest of the way it stretched the lead beyond 10 points on multiple occasions.
Monroe Area had one last rally down 50-40, but East Jackson did what it took to win 54-49 in the final seconds.
With two games left in the regular season, East Jackson is in first place with a one game lead in the Region 8-AAA Standings. The Eagles travel to Franklin County on Tuesday (Feb. 8) to play the No. 4 team in the region. They end the regular season on Friday (Feb. 11) at Stephens County, the No. 6 team in the region.
REGION 8-AAA STANDINGS
Standings and records as of Feb. 7)
1. East Jackson (20-2, 7-1)
2. Oconee County (16-5, 6-2)
3. Hart County (14-9, 6-2)
4. Franklin County (10-12, 4-4)
5. Monroe Area (6-17, 1-7)
6. Franklin County (1-22, 0-8)
