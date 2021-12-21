For the next two weeks, the East Jackson girls' basketball team can enjoy the best winning streak in school history.
Following Monday's (Dec. 20) 52-51 win over Prince Avenue, the Lady Eagles have won 11-straight games. The 11 victories also match a program record for wins in a season, East Jackson finished with 11 wins four times between 2015 and 2020. The Eagles only loss came in the season opener without without senior Haven Rollins.
"We're 11-0 with our full team on the floor," said first year head coach Matt Allen. "I told the girls they've had an outstanding first season. They key is that we have to continue the momentum and transfer it over to the second season where is what we all want which is region success."
Rollins isn't the lone reason for East Jackson's success, though the program's all-time leading scorer is a big part of it. The Eagles returned a group of juniors and sophomores who contributed in the run to the AAA State Playoffs last year.
According to Allen, that experience has created a resilient basketball team. That was on display Monday night against Prince Avenue, and its been on display all year. The Eagles have six wins of 10 points or less, and a pair of wins by just one score.
"I think our ability to handle pressure and handle the ball at all five spots makes it very difficult for teams to turn us over, makes it difficult for teams to guard us," Allen said. "It just makes us tough to beat. The past couple of games have been really close games and I've been confident that we were going to win each of those games because of our girls' ability to handle the ball against pressure.
"That ability for many of them comes from their experience playing basketball. They're a very experienced group even though Haven is our only senior. The rest of the girls have several years of experience playing the game and playing in pressure situations... There's no substitute for experience. You can have all the talent in the world, but if you haven't gone out there and competed, it makes it tough."
The streak also has the Eagles ranked in the top 10 for the first time as they climbed to No. 9 in Class AAA this week. East Jackson is ranked two spots behind Region 8-AAA rival Oconee County.
"I was hoping to stay under the radar for a few more weeks," he said. "But I guess when you have that kind of success, and the girls are playing as well as they're playing, it's nice to see the recognition.
"I don't know if the rankings hold a whole lot of weight, but I do think it's interesting that we've got two teams from our region already in the rankings."
East Jackson doesn't play again until Jan. 10 at home against cross county rival Jackson County. In the meantime, Allen says the team will spend Christmas week enjoying the holiday, and the following week working towards creating more success.
"I believe in balance," he said. "I believe the girls need time to get away from basketball and spend time with their families and enjoy their Christmas.
"The second week of that break, we will make sure we keep our focus, keep our intensity and keep our conditioning, and prepare ourselves for the coming stretch of hopefully playing for several weeks into February and beyond."
EAST JACKSON 52, PRINCE AVENUE 51
There was very little breathing room between East Jackson (11-1, 0-0 Region 8-AAA) and Prince Avenue. The margin between the two squads rarely exceeded two or three scores. The Eagles led by three in the closing seconds, and the Wolverines drained one more shot inside the arch to cut the score to 52-51.
"Credit to Prince Avenue, they kept fighting back to make it a close game," Allen said.
Antonia Pittman led the eagles with 19 points and Haven Rollins added 15 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
PRINCE AVENUE 76, EAST JACKSON 48
A lopsided second quarter doomed the East Jackson boys' basketball team to a 76-48 loss to Prince Avenue.
East Jackson (1-8, 0-0 Region 8-AAA) trailed the Wolverines 13-8 at the end of the first quarter before the game went off the rails in the second quarter. Prince Avenue outscored the Eagles 30-12 to take a 43-20 lead into the locker room.
East Jackson hung with Prince Avenue in the second half, but that blowout second quarter created a margin the Eagles couldn't overcome. Jamarion Collins led the Eagles with 14 points, while Gary Maddox and Markel Jarrells each had 7 points.
East Jackson takes a two-week break through the new year and will resume play on Jan. 4 at home against cross county rival Jackson County.
