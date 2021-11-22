The East Jackson girls’ basketball team picked up its first win of the 2021-22 season Friday (Nov. 19), defeating Forsyth central by a slim margin.
The Eagles defeated the Bulldogs 56-51. Forsyth Central didn’t have an answer for East Jackson’s quartet of scorers. Yasmine Clark led the Eagles with 14 points and four rebounds. Antonia Pittman had 13 points; Destiny Rakestraw had 11 points and five boards; and Alani David had 11 points and five rebounds.
East Jackson (1-1, 0-0 Region 8-AAA) excelled in forcing turnovers, especially via steals. Clarke had six steals, while Pittman and Rakestraw combined for five more. Creating turnovers was just one of the differences in a five-point game.
Forsyth Central (0-3, 0-0 Region 6-AAAAAAA) took a 27-25 lead into halftime, but East Jackson pulled ahead with a dominant third quarter. The Eagles were up 41-33 with just eight minutes left and they hung on to win 56-51.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FORSYTH CENTRAL 67, EAST JACKSON 24
The Eagles were no match for the Bulldogs Friday (Nov. 19), losing by a wide margin to the Class AAAAAAA squad 67-24.
East Jackson (0-2, 0-0 Region 8-AAA) kept the game close early on and trailed 13-7. However, Forsyth Central outscored the Eagles 54-17 the rest of the way.
