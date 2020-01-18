It was a night of milestones for the East Jackson boys’ basketball program.
The Eagles (13-6, 4-4 Region 8-AAA) defeated Morgan County 66-58 Friday (Jan. 17) on the road for their first win over the Bulldogs in school history and junior Makayl Rakestraw recorded his 1,000th career point.
Rakestraw finished with 22 points and four rebounds, and Jay Watson added 19 points and five rebounds. Jimmie Jackson contributed 12 points.
“The kids fought hard all night,” East Jackson coach Jarvis Smith said. “Pretty solid team defense. We have had different kids step up every night for the program. Tonight (Friday) was Jay Watson’s night. His 19 points were huge for us. Kahlil Watkins had a great defensive night. I’m just proud of the way our kids are learning to compete.”
MORGAN CO. 46, EAST JACKSON (GIRLS) 28
No East Jackson players reached double figures as the Eagles (10-10, 3-5 Region 8-AAA) fell on the road Friday (Jan. 17) at Morgan County. Kenzie Whitehead and Destiny Rakestraw led East Jackson with six points each.
