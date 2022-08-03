602c1f50154f1.image.jpg

Pictured above is Ben Lampe.

Growing up in the state of Iowa, Ben Lampe had pretty much been around wrestling his whole life. Lampe decided to give wrestling a shot at a young age when his dad decided to sign him up. “I started out just doing it for fun,” Lampe explained.

It was not until his freshman year of high school where he really started to take the sport of wrestling more seriously. Lampe realized there was room for him to grow within the sport and decided to start doing things on the side to better him as a wrestler.

