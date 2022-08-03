Growing up in the state of Iowa, Ben Lampe had pretty much been around wrestling his whole life. Lampe decided to give wrestling a shot at a young age when his dad decided to sign him up. “I started out just doing it for fun,” Lampe explained.
It was not until his freshman year of high school where he really started to take the sport of wrestling more seriously. Lampe realized there was room for him to grow within the sport and decided to start doing things on the side to better him as a wrestler.
“I started going to camps and more practices and I finally started to get better,” Lampe said.
After a year under his belt in high school Lampe placed fourth in state during his sophomore year which ranks rather high in his books. “Placing fourth in state my sophomore year is my proudest accomplishment because my freshman year I was last in our area so I think that is pretty big,” Lampe said.
Lampe was heading into his junior year as an All American ranked as number one when things abruptly ended due to a severe shoulder injury.
Going from number one to not being able to wrestle is not easy. The adversity Lampe faced during these trying times was not for the faint of heart.
“Obviously there's a physical side of the injury and having to recover for six months. The more mental side is that I was wrestling every day nonstop for a year and it kind of drains you when you can’t do anything at all but sit in bed and wait for your shoulder to heal,” Lampe expressed.
After not wrestling for over a year Lampe decided it was time he made his grand return to the mat. Only practicing for a little over two weeks Lampe went on to compete in a national tournament and placed in the top five.
“Placing in the top five helped me get over doubting myself. It showed me that I can still wrestle and compete at a high level,” Lampe said.
Lampe escaped the adversity and realized that he can return to the mat as number one again and has not stopped since his return. “He's just hungry and he's ready. He hasn't stopped getting on the mat since he has been released,” Head Coach Matt Payton explained.
Lampe has some pretty big yet achievable goals set for his upcoming senior season. “I want to be a state champ. I just want to be back and show everyone what I showed the previous year,” Lampe explained.
Being successful comes with much needed support and Lampe is truly thankful for a coach that pushes him and never stops believing in him. “Having a good coach that cares about you as a person and obviously you as a wrestler is awesome,” Lampe expressed.
Lampe feels that the East Jackson wrestling program has prepared him for this huge moment in his career centered around his return for his senior year.
