A dominant second-half effort from East Jackson gave coach Jarvis Smith his 200th career coaching victory.
East Jackson (1-1) overcame a 12-point halftime deficit to defeat Cherokee Bluff 68-59 Tuesday (Dec. 1) at home.
“It was a really good program win for us, being able to bounce back from a tough first half filled with foul trouble and not shooting it well,” Smith said. “Down by 12 at the half, my challenge to the guys was that we had to show mental toughness to get back in the game. They showed that.”
Four Eagles reached double figures in the win. Makayl Rakestraw led East Jackson with 22 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. R.J. White added 18 points and six rebounds. Jarvis Smith II contributed 12 points and four rebounds. Kendrick Carson finished with 10 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Demarcus Watson also had a solid night with eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Smith praised Watson’s defensive contributions.
“The game was won on the defensive end,” Smith said. “Demarcus Watson stepped up in a big way to slow down their 6'9 go-to player, Corey Thomas. Overall great team defense helped secure the win.”
Smith noted occasions last year when his team couldn’t “get over the hump,” but praised his squad for doing so Tuesday.
“The senior leadership led by Rakestraw, R.J. White, Kendrick Carson and D.J. Lumpkin helped pull us through,” Smith said. “The kids (Tuesday night) just refused to lose. They fought a very good coached team and finished the game.”
