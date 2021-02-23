The East Jackson boys’ basketball team recently wrapped up what was a much different season compared to last year's campaign.
After going 14-11 in 2019-20, a young Eagle squad fell to 3-15 this year and went winless in the region. The team’s season ended last Tuesday (Feb. 16) with a close, 63-60 loss at Oconee County in the first round of the region tournament.
“It was a tough season, but growth (happened) along the way,” second-year coach Jarvis Smith said. “I can’t say enough about our senior group. Coming off a solid junior year, to endure this, those young men showed up every single day with no excuses.
“We also had a lot of underclassmen who played and gained some experience. We look for some of those kids to lead the way next year.”
Smith was especially appreciative of the efforts by his assistants.
“I just want to personally thank our basketball staff for the hard work they put in with the kids,” he said.
REGION TOURNAMENT
Makayl Rakestraw, playing in his final high school game, scored 17 points with six rebounds and three assists in the season-ending loss to Oconee County. He ended his career as East Jackson’s all-time leading scorer with 1,613 points.
Kendrick Carson finished with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Jarvis Smith II added 12 points and five rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.