A non-region triumph put the East Jackson boys’ basketball team back on track after a region loss less than 24 hours earlier.
The Eagles (6-2, 0-1 Region 8-AAA) blasted West Hall 64-33 Saturday (Dec. 7) on the road after a 73-50 setback to Franklin County on Friday (Dec. 6).
Coach Jarvis Smith called this "a good bounce back win."
"I thought we just fell apart versus Franklin County (Friday) night," he said."They are a very good team, but we hurt ourselves not being disciplined. Tonight, we were a little better disciplined team, which followed the game plan from start to finish."
Makayl Rakestraw led East Jackson with 22 points, followed by R.J. White (16 points) and Jimmie Jackson (10 points).
East Jackson hosts region opponent Morgan County Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
