The East Jackson boys' basketball team capped off a successful road trip to Northwest Georgia with an 82-68 win over Northwest Whitfield Tuesday (Nov. 26).
The victory concluded a two-day Thanksgiving tournament at North Murray High School, during which the Eagles went 2-0. East Jackson is off to a 5-1 under first-year coach Jarvis Smith.
Makayl Rakestraw paced the Eagles in the win over Northwest Whitfield with 29 points. Kendrick Carson added 14 points. R.J. White and Jimmie Jackson scored 12 points each.
The Eagles return to action Dec. 6 on the road against Franklin County for its region opener.
