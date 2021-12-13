The East Jackson boys’ basketball team achieved its first victory of the season Friday (Dec. 11) at home against Johnson.
The Eagles defeated the Knights 64-52. Eli Buffington led with 15 points and Jamarion Collins added 12 points.
“It was a great win, an exciting win for our kids,” said head coach Tyler Gamble. “Our kids have been working hard. Our message has been ‘it’s time to cash the check.’ Our message has been pretty consistent. Keep fighting, and cash the check, finish it out.
“It’s easy to get discouraged and quit when you haven’t had a lot of success, and these guys haven’t…. They’ve bought in, took to coaching really well. They kept fighting and clawing. Today, they got paid, so to speak.”
East Jackson (1-6, 0-0 Region 8-AAA) started off hot to take a big lead in the second quarter, but Johnson rallied to cut the Eagles’ lead to 31-26 at halftime. Despite the Knights’ carrying the momentum into the locker room, the Eagles were the ones who controlled the third quarter and eventually pulled away to win by double digits 64-52.
“We did what we wanted too early on,” he said. “In the second quarter, we got relaxed, got comfortable…. We didn’t finish out the second quarter well. They had a quick 7-0 run to close out the quarter to make it interesting.
“They’re learning how to win, we talked about it after the game. Only one of these guys played significant varsity minutes last year. These guys kept on plugging away, they responded and found a way to get it done.”
Gamble had a lot of praise for his team Friday, but he was particularly proud of Buffington’s performance. Buffington has struggled through the first month of the season, and Gamble even had some play some junior varsity minutes to help get him back into a rhythm.
“Eli is a kid who has absolutely worked his tail off,” he said. “He’s bought into everything we’ve asked him to, plus more.
“All of the areas he needed to work on, he answered that call. He did huge things for us, he made some shots, rebounded like crazy, and made several second-chance points. He took a few charges. It seemed like he did everything right… I can’t say enough good things. Regardless of what happens, his head is down and he is working his tail off.”
East Jackson returns to action on Tuesday (Dec. 14) to play cross-town rival Commerce (1-4, 0-0 Region 8-A Public).
