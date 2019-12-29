Behind a balanced scoring effort, the East Jackson boys’ basketball team continued its recent winning ways.
With four players reaching double figures, the Eagles beat Elbert County 63-54 Saturday (Dec. 28) to go 2-0 in their own holiday tournament. The team has now won three consecutive games as it transitions back to region play with a Friday (7:30 p.m.) matchup at home against rival Jackson County.
Makayl Rakestraw paced the Eagles Saturday with 21 points and four rebounds. Kendrick Carson added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists. Jimmie Jackson finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. R.J. White chipped in 10 points and three rebounds.
“I was very pleased because it was a good team win,” coach Jarvis Smith said. “We are learning how to find ways to win — just a good overall team win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.