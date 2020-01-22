The East Jackson boys' basketball team saw a four-game winning streak in region play end Tuesday (Jan. 21) with a 62-47 loss at No. 2-ranked Hart County (20-1, 9-1 Region 8-AAA).
The Bulldogs jumped ahead 25-11 after a quarter and built a 36-20 edge at halftime. The lead grew to 52-28 after three quarters.
The Eagles (13-8, 4-5 Region 8-AAA) were led by Makayl Rakestraw with 17 points and Jimmie Jackson with 10 points.
East Jackson will host Jefferson Friday (Jan. 24) at 7:30 p.m.
