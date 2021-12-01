FLOWERY BRANCH – The East Jackson boys’ basketball team trailed Flowery Branch by as much as 21 points Tuesday (Nov. 30). A second-half surge made the game competitive at the end, but not enough for the Eagles to return home with a victory.
East Jackson lost 67-61, its closest of four losses this season. Despite the setback, head coach Tyler Gamble found encouragement in his team’s performance, especially with its composure. The Eagles had to erase a 21-point deficit while the hostile Flowery Branch crowd erupted whenever their team made a big play, and showered the court with jeers when the Eagles responded.
“We always talk about our youth, but in a hectic environment with a lot of whistles, several technical fouls, we still maintained our composure; still maintained our fight,” Gamble said. “That’s something we’ve been preaching for a while now. Our kids are starting to figure that out and are buying in.
“We didn’t have a lot of fight our last two showings, so we’ve been on them hard. We’ve been really emphasizing having some flight and resiliency. They showed it tonight.”
After falling behind 20-9 seconds into the second quarter, East Jackson (0-4, 0-0 Region 8-AAA) outscored Flowery Branch 52-47 during the final 23 minutes of the contest. That included a 15-6 run during the third quarter which saw the Eagles cut the lead to 47-44.
“Our third quarters have killed us all year,” he said. “So we really challenged them at halftime. They did what we wanted them to do. As young as they are, this is probably the first time they stuck to the scouting report and showed some maturity and took a step forward.”
East Jackson cut Flowery Branch’s (4-2, 0-0 Region 8-AAAA) lead to just one point twice in the fourth quarter. First with a putback dunk by Demarcus Watson, and later with a jumper by Jamarion Collins. Collins led the Eagles with 19 points.
Unfortunately, the Eagles were unable to sink a shot in those situations to take the lead. The Falcons eventually added to its lead until they led 67-59 in the closing seconds. The Eagles drained a jump shot at the buzzer to cut the final score to 67-61.
Rather than focus on what the Eagles could have done differently at the end, Gamble blamed the loss on East Jackson’s slow start. The Eagles were 5-of-9 at the free-throw line in the first quarter and were susceptible to turnovers.
“At the end obviously you can make a few shots and a few stops,” he said. “Really, what killed us was the slow start. You can’t spot anybody 10, 12 points early and have to come out of a hole…. We didn’t shoot it well from the free-throw line early.
“There’s never a good loss, but we could have easily packed it in early. [Flowery Branch] had a great crowd. The student section was in our kid’s ears from warmups, before we even started, jawing a little bit. Which is fun, I love that, our kids love that. They had a great crowd, we could have easily folded, but we didn’t.”
East Jackson resumes non-region play Friday (Dec. 3) at home against Madison County, another team from Region 8-AAAA.
