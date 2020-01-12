Facing Class AAAAA's No. 4-ranked team on the road, the East Jackson boys' basketball team fell 73-55 Saturday (Jan. 11), snapping a five-game winning streak.
Makayl Rakestraw paced East Jackson (11-6) with 22 points and four rebounds. Jimmie Jackson finished with 16 points and six rebounds.
"The guys battled a very good Cedar Shoals group," East Jackson coach Jarvis Smith said. "I thought they did a great job staying with the game plan. Their depth and talent overwhelmed us in the third quarter, and we ran out of gas."
East Jackson returns to the court Tuesday (Jan. 14) at 7:30 p.m. at home against Franklin County.
