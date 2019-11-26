Far away from home, the East Jackson boys' basketball team improved to 4-1.
Playing northwest Georgia school North Murray in the opening round of its Thanksgiving tournament, the Eagles picked up a 65-51 win over the host Mountaineers.
Makayl Rakestraw led the Eagles with 20 points, R.J. White added 19 points and Jimmie Jackson contributed 11 points.
East Jackson plays Northwest Whitfield Tuesday (Nov. 26) at 6 p.m. as tournament action continues.
