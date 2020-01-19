The East Jackson boys’ basketball team, playing its third game of the week, fell at home Saturday (Jan. 18) 68-52 to non-region opponent North Oconee.
Jimmie Jackson led the Eagles (13-7) with 24 points, and R.J. White added 12 points.
East Jackson was coming off back-to-back region wins over Franklin County (Jan. 14) and Morgan County (Jan. 17) and had entered the game with seven wins in its last eight contests.
“Tough non-region loss,” Eagle coach Jarvis Smith said. “I feel we were not ready for the tip, and North Oconee came out ready to play. We were on the wrong side of the foul count all night long, and it took us out of the way we wanted to play. We had a little hangover from earlier in the week. Our guys are still learning that we have to approach every game the same way — all about being consistent.”
The Eagles return to action Tuesday (Jan. 21) at 7:30 p.m. on the road against region opponent Hart County, which is ranked No. 6 in Class AAA.
