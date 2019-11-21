Nearly reaching the 100-point mark, East Jackson improved to 3-1 with a 95-41 rout of Oglethorpe County Tuesday (Nov. 19) on the road.
Five Eagles reached double figures, led by Makayl Rakestraw, who had 17 points. R.J. White finished with 15 points, and Kahlil Watkins added a career-high 13 points. Jimmie Jackson and Demarcus Watson each scored 11 points.
Coach Jarvis Smith called this a “good team win.”
“I was very pleased with how we shared the ball (Tuesday) night,” Smith said.
East Jackson returns to action with an out-of-town trip Monday (Nov. 25) at 7:30 p.m. against North Murray in North Murray’s Thanksgiving tournament.
