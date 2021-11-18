COMMERCE – Youth is a double-edged sword in high school points, East Jackson experienced that Tuesday (Nov. 16) in its season opener against Athens Academy.
The youthful energy and lack of bad habits created an explosive first quarter. Youthful inexperience kept the Eagles from carrying that explosiveness into the second half. Athens Academy came from behind to win 69-58.
East Jackson (0-1, 0-0 Region 8-AAA) led 32-21 at the end of the first quarter. Eli Buffington wasted no time getting into double figures as he scored 11 points in the first quarter. However, he only scored two points through the final three quarters.
The Eagles’ offense cooled off in the second quarter, but they still took a 39-33 lead into halftime. Unfortunately, East Jackson’s offense never reheated. The Spartans took the lead early in the third quarter and never looked back. East Jackson trailed 63-50 after three quarters and ultimately lost 69-58.
Buffington was the only Eagle to reach double figures, but plenty of teammates had solid nights. Jamarion Collins and Markel Jarrells each scored nine points. Ten different Eagles scored at least two points.
East Jackson hosts Forsyth Central on Friday (Nov. 19). The tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. or 20 minutes following the conclusion of the girls’ game which starts at 6 p.m.
