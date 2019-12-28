East Jackson boys’ basketball coach Jarvis Smith said his team’s win over Loganville wasn’t pretty. But it was pretty enough down the stretch.
The Eagles (8-5) allowed just one basket over the final 2:55 Friday (Dec. 27) to pull out a 53-49 win over the visiting Red Devils on the opening night of East Jackson’s holiday tournament. And that lone basket was a meaningless 3-pointer in the final seconds with the game already decided.
Smith said his team is learning.
“We’ve been in these situations before where we didn’t make the plays,” he said. “So, the guys are maturing game-by-game … Tonight was one of those nights that we were able to put together a good solid, four minutes of a fourth quarter."
Makayl Rakestraw led the Eagles with 21 points on a 6-of-11 shooting night from the floor. He went 7-of-11 from the foul line. Jimmie Jackson added 11 points.
The first three quarters featured nine lead changes with East Jackson clinging to a 38-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The lead changed hands three more times during the first 5:05 of the final frame, the third of which came when the Red Devils’ Thomas Grayson buried a 3-pointer to push Loganville ahead 46-44. But the Red Devils didn’t score another meaningful basket the rest of the way.
Smith noted his team’s switch back into a man-to-man defense from a zone after Grayson’s go-ahead 3-pointer.
“The guys did a good job of finding shooters and limiting them and contesting all of their shots,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Eagles found ways to score during that stretch.
Jay Watson tied the contest 46-46 with a pair of free throws with 2:38. He then converted an acrobatic lay-up at the 2:00 mark to give East Jackson the lead for good at 48-46.
“I really thought Jay Watson did a great job for us tonight in the fourth quarter with some key steals and some key free throws as well,” Smith said.
Smith also called Watson’s lay-up “a momentum changer.”
Rakestraw later scored on a wide-open layup. Rakestraw and Jackson then combined to hit three free throws in the final minute to put the game away.
East Jackson has now won two straight games in non-region play after dropping three consecutive contests in the Region 8-AAA schedule earlier this month.
East Jackson will host Elbert County Saturday (Dec. 28) at 7:30 p.m. in the final game of its holiday tournament. The Eagles hope to re-enter region play in January carrying as much momentum as possible.
“(Last) Saturday’s win against West Hall and tonight’s (win) are good,” Smith said. “Hopefully, we take care of business tomorrow (Saturday) night, rolling into region play again in January having some momentum going behind us, get some kids healthy, fine-tune some things. Hopefully, we’re ready to go back to war.”
