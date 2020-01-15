Call them overtime warriors. Or more specifically, double overtime warriors.
For the second time in a week’s span, East Jackson (12-6, 3-4 Region 8-AAA) took down a region opponent in two overtimes, upsetting No. 4-ranked Franklin County 87-78 Tuesday (Jan. 14) at home.
“Once again, the basketball gods were good to us,” said Eagle coach Jarvis Smith, whose team beat Monroe Area 77-76 in double overtime on Jan. 7. “That’s what it comes down to. The ball bounced our way tonight.”
Against Franklin County (16-5, 6-2 Region 8-AAA), Eagles scored the final eight points of the second overtime to end a back-and-forth affair with Lions, who entered the game as region co-leaders. All three of East Jackson’s region wins have come in overtime, while four of the Eagles’ region contests have gone to overtime.
“We’ve been here multiple times in the season … we knew in overtime that we had to come together as a group instead of everybody just breaking apart,” Eagle junior Jimmy Jackson said. “We had to come together as a group and trust each other, and that’s what we did.”
This win also avenged a 73-50 loss to Franklin County on Dec. 6.
“What we’ve found out over the last couple of weeks is that our guys have really bought into it,” Smith said. “The word that comes to mind, two words I guess, would be growth and maturity. Those two things go hand in hand.”
Makayl Rakestraw, R.J. White and Jackson combined for 72 points against Franklin County, with Rakestraw leading the way with 30 points. White poured in 24 points and Jackson added 18 points.
“Whenever those three guys are playing well on the offensive end, I feel like we have an opportunity to beat anybody in our region, when they’re playing well and scoring the ball,” Smith said.
Rakestraw said most opposing teams attempt to run a box-and-one defense aimed at stopping him, and end up getting burned by White and Jackson.
“They don’t really care about them (White and Jackson), but we’re going to show them (opponents) that they can’t guard these people,” Rakestraw said. “If we do that, we’ll beat anybody … We’re going to wake the region up.”
The Eagles found a way to win another close game, their seventh this year decided by single digits.
Following eight lead changes and three ties in the fourth quarter, East Jackson took a 62-60 lead over Franklin County when Greg Huggs secured a loose ball in the corner and knocked down a 3-pointer with 4.8 seconds left.
“He set his feet and hit a heck of a shot,” Smith said. “I just hate that we didn’t finish the job on the other end so that he could really enjoy that moment.”
Franklin County sent the game to overtime when Titus Brown tipped in a Jontavion Hughes miss at the buzzer. Brown finished with 34 points.
After the first overtime ended with the teams knotted 70-70, the Eagles and Lions traded leads four times in the first 1:51 of the second overtime. Jackson put East Jackson ahead for good when he converted a traditional 3-point play with 2:09 left to put the Eagles ahead 77-76.
East Jackson then dominated the final the final 1:14 of the second overtime at the foul line as Rakestraw sank six consecutive free throws to put the game away.
White secured the final points, stealing an inbounds pass and scoring on a layup with two seconds left.
East Jackson now goes into a Friday (Jan. 17) game at region opponent Morgan County as winners of six of their last seven games.
“It builds a lot of confidence,” White said. “We’re just ready for the next one on Friday.”
