The East Jackson boys' basketball team dug deep to win its fifth-straight game.
The Eagles (11-5, 2-4 Region 8-AAA) beat Monroe Area 77-76 on the road in double overtime Tuesday (Jan. 7), earning their second-straight region win.
"It was a grind," coach Jarvis Smith said. "Each night you face an opponent in our region, it's a dog fight. Our guys kept battling all night long. Calls were not going our way, but the ball bounced our way tonight. It was a total team effort defensively as well as offensively."
Makayl Rakestraw led East Jackson with 27 points and four rebounds. Jimmie Jackson added 12 points and five rebounds. R.J. White and Jay Watson both finished with 10 points.
The Eagles, who have already surpassed last season's win total, will take a break from region action with a Saturday (Jan. 11) game at Cedar Shoals at 4:30 p.m.
