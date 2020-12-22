Behind 22 points and five rebounds from Makayl Rakestraw, the East Jackson boys’ basketball team defeated Elbert County 57-45 Tuesday (Dec. 22) in a game played at Cedar Shoals. The game marked the Eagles’ first action in 18 days due to COVID-19 quarantine.
R.J. White added 12 points and five rebounds, while Kendrick Carson finished with 10 points and seven assists.
Demarcus Watson finished with 13 rebounds.
The Eagles (2-2) will return to action Monday (Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m.) at home against Forsyth Central.
