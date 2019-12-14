East Jackson fell to 6-4 on the season with a 73-45 loss to No. 5-ranked Hart County Friday (Dec. 13) at home.
The Eagles dropped to 0-3 in region play.
East Jackson was tied with the Bulldogs 17-17 after a quarter and trailed by 12 points at the half. But Hart County’s talented lineup proved too powerful in the second half. The Bulldogs outscored the Eagles 25-11 in the final quarter in the 28-point win.
“They’re a complete team,” East Jackson coach Jarvis Smith said of the Bulldogs.
R.J. White led the Eagles with 16 points, and Makayl Rakestraw added 12 points.
The Eagles travel to Jefferson Tuesday (Dec. 17) for a 7:30 p.m. game against the rival Dragons.
