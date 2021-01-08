The East Jackson boys’ basketball team was handed a lopsided loss in its region opener by a hot-shooting Oconee County team.
The visiting Warriors (11-2) knocked down 13 3-pointers, including eight in the first half, in defeating the Eagles 78-45.
R.J. White led East Jackson (3-3, 0-1 Region 8-AAA) with 22 points. He was the lone Eagle to reach double figures.
The game was close until the second quarter. The Eagles trailed just 20-15 after the first period, but Jack Lonnee hit 3 3-pointers during the second quarter, including one at the 5:05 mark to put the Warriors up 31-18 and force an East Jackson time out. A 3-pointer later from Amorie Birston increased the lead to 36-18. The Warriors led by 18 points two other times in the second quarter before East Jackson’s Markel Jarrells sank a buzzer-beating 3-pointer before halftime. The Eagles trailed 41-26 at the break.
The Warriors continued their sharp-shooting during the third quarter.
Zach Oechsle scored 10 of his 22 points on the night during the period. His 3-pointer at the 1:00 mark put Oconee County up 58-30. Oechsle finished with five 3-pointers.
Oconee County hit its final 3-pointer with 2:58 in the fourth quarter — a trey from Lonnee — to increase the lead to 74-43. Lonnee finished with 18 points.
East Jackson will continue its region schedule next Friday (Jan. 15, 8:30 p.m.) at home against Hart County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.