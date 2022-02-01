The East Jackson boys’ basketball team had one of Class AAAA’s best teams on the ropes Saturday (Jan. 29).
The Eagles trailed Madison County 43-38 going into the fourth quarter, but that’s where the wheels fell off. Madison County outscored East Jackson 22-7 in the fourth quarter to win 65-45, avoiding the upset.
Markel Jarrells led the Eagles with 14 points. Jeffrey Moon added 10 points, Kelby Anderson scored nine and Jamarion Collins scored eight, all in the second half. Chris Rhodes led the Red Raiders with 18 points. Deshaun Johnson added 11 points.
East Jackson (1-18, 0-6 Region 8-AAA) hung with Madison County in the first quarter after falling behind early 11-3. Moon and Anderson drained three-pointers to cut the score to 11-9. However, the Red Raiders led 15-11 after one quarter.
Madison County took over in the second quarter. Up 17-13, Grant Smith blocked a three-pointer which could have cut the Raiders’ lead to just one point.
Later in the quarter, Mason Smith made a three-pointer to give Madison County a 25-15 lead, its largest of the game to that point. The Red Raider's lead hung around 10 points until halftime where their lead was up to 31-19.
The Eagles didn’t go away. Collins and Jarrells hit three-pointers at the top of the key to spark a comeback. They eventually cut the lead to 35-34 when Anderson drained a three-pointer from the corner. However, Madison County pulled away again to take a 43-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
East Jackson stuck around for a few more minutes and even tied the game 41-41 with a fastbreak by Collins, but the Eagles never gained the lead.
With Madison County leading 47-41, Peyton South hit a three-pointer, and Grant Smith stole a pass in the press leading to an easy bucket for Mason Smith. That swing gave the Red Raiders a 52-41 lead and they never looked back. Madison County pulled away to win 65-45.
