Minus key players R.J. White and Greg Huggs, the East Jackson boys' basketball team was still able to snap a three-game losing skid with a 66-58 home win over West Hall Saturday (Dec. 21).
"It was really a good team win where we had to depend on some kids that we haven't depended on much this year," Eagles' coach Jarvis Smith said.
Makayl Rakestraw led the Eagles (7-5) with 23 points. Jimmie Jackson added 15 points. Kendrick Carson, who Smith described as the team's floor general, contributed 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.
But Smith also pointed to Jay Watson, D.J. Lumpkin, Randy Smith, Demarcus Watson and Marquese Greene, who "gave us some really good moments."
East Jackson's bench outscored West Hall's 18-0.
The Eagles return to action Friday (Dec. 27) at 7:30 p.m. at home against Loganville on the first night of East Jackson's holiday tournament. East Jackson will Elbert County Saturday (Dec. 28) at 7:30 p.m. on the second day of the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.