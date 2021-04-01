East Jackson boys’ basketball coach Jarvis Smith is moving on after two seasons with the program.
Smith, who announced his decision Thursday, finishes with a 17-26 record with the Eagles.
“It just was time,” Smith said. “It’s been a good, good place to work.”
The coach said the decision was “just one of those things to have the family transition.”
Smith said he is pursuing other head coaching opportunities that carry administrative duties as well. According to the coach, he has three offers to decide between. He said he expects to make a decision by tomorrow.
Smith guided East Jackson to one of the better seasons in program history during his first season with the Eagles as the team finished 14-11. But with a young roster this past season, the team struggled to a 3-15 record.
Among his highlights at East Jackson was recording his 200th career coaching victory in December.
“It was an enjoyable time,” Smith said of his tenure at East Jackson. “I thank the administration and the superintendent for the opportunity. I’m going to miss the kids.”
He also said moving on isn’t easy.
“It’s always a hard time when you get to know a community and you pick up and move on, but it’s the best for all parties involved,” Smith said. “We wish nothing but the very best for the Eagle nation.”
