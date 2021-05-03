The East Jackson boys’ soccer team enjoyed one of its best seasons in program history, yet couldn’t overcome a sizable second-round playoff hurdle.
The Eagles (8-6) fell 10-0 to Class AAA No. 4-ranked and No. 1-seeded Coahulla Creek (13-2-2) last Tuesday (April 27) on the road in the Sweet 16.
This was only the second Sweet 16 appearance for East Jackson’s program.
“We are very proud of our team this year; we had a great season,” third-year coach Derek Davis said. “The Coahulla Creek game was tough to swallow. We knew they would be the best team we played all season, but we were hopeful we could have kept it closer, but they are a great team and I was proud of guys for not giving up.”
Davis noted that three of Coahulla Creek’s goals came off penalty kicks, “so that is some consolation.”
The good news for East Jackson is the vast majority of this year’s roster is set to return for 2022.
“We will be returning 9 of 11 starters next year so we are already looking forward to an even better result next season,” Davis said.
The Eagles’ highlights this season included finishing as Region 8-AAA runners-up.
