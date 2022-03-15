Ben Garcia’s goal in the 2nd minute set the tone for East Jackson on Friday (Mar. 11) at Hart County.
The Eagles defeated the Bulldogs 5-0 to pick up their second region win of the season. Garcia scored one more goal on the night, Isael Guerra also had a brace. Edwin Osorio added the other goal. Roberto Calix earned the clean sheet.
East Jackson (7-1-1, 2-0 Region 8-AAA) scored 90 seconds into the game when Garcia headed in a cross from Fredy Camacho. His goal set the tone for the rest of the night as the Eagles controlled possession and didn’t allow a goal.
“We’re pretty excited,” said head coach Derek Davis. “We were playing a new formation, which involves our defenders pushing up more and we did amazing at that. Defensively, we’re really solid. Robby Calix, our goalkeeper, is a really strong goalkeeper. Alex Reyna and Mac Erickson were our key center defenders.
“We really played well, everyone played well. It was a nice recovery. Against Stephens County, we were not as happy. We felt like we could play better. But against Hart County, we feel like we played really well.”
East Jackson hopes to extend its region winning streak Wednesday (Mar. 16) against Monroe Area. That game was previously scheduled for last Tuesday (Mar. 8), but was postponed due to continuous rainfall.
Weather is threatening this game as well. Forecasts call for rain all-day long Wednesday. If the game is rained out, East Jackson will host Monroe Area in two weeks on Mar. 28.
At 2-0 in region play, Davis likes where the team is at. After (or before) playing Monroe Area, the Eagles will take a break from region to play three very stout non-region opponents.
East Jackson hosts North Gwinnett on Friday (Mar. 18), travels to Madison County on Tuesday (Mar. 22) and travels to Cedar Shoals next Friday (Mar. 25).
“We’re really happy with that, obviously,” he said. “The way we’ve scheduled region play, we will play Oconee County the last game of the season. They’re very likely going to be our strongest opponent.
“Everything we’re doing is focused on getting ready for Oconee. We’re not trying to undersell the other teams.”
