East Jackson’s goal all year was to defeat Oconee County at the end of the regular season, knowing the Region 8-AAA Championship could very well be on the line.
Unfortunately, the Eagles didn’t win the region title, but they did defeat the Warriors 2-1 at home Friday (Apr. 1) thanks to a goal by Johnny Benitez with around 10 seconds on the clock that broke a 1-1 tie.
An overtime loss to Monroe Area earlier in the week created a three-way tie for first place. The Warriors won the tiebreaker with a goal differential of plus-24.
However, East Jackson (10-2-1, 4-1 Region 8-AAA) will enter the Class AAA State Playoffs as a No. 2 seed. The Eagles will find out who they will host in the first round this Friday when Region 6-AAA wraps up its schedule.
“That really was one of our biggest moments,” said head coach Derek Davis. “We played probably our best game. It was a great night and I’m so proud of those guys.
“We knew going in, we were pretty aware of their speed and we were prepared from a defensive standpoint because we’ve been really strong defensively all year. To be honest, the boys were truly psyched to play this game. They watched the game film and felt very confident. They truly wanted it, some of those seniors had never beaten Oconee ever, even in middle school.”
Alex Reyna gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead off a corner kick in the first half and they had the lead for most of the game thanks to Robby Calix’s goalkeeper, and the defensive work of Reyna, Oscar Sanchez, Giovanni Hernandez, and Mac Erickson.
The Warriors scored an equalizer around the 73rd minute and both squads were preparing to go into overtime before Benitez found an open lane to shoot in the 80th minute. His shot zoomed past the goalkeeper to give East Jackson the 2-1 victory and the No. 2 seed out of the region.
The victory over Oconee County not only capped off a great season, it ended a dramatic final week.
Monroe Area ultimately dashed East Jackson’s region title hopes with a 4-3 overtime win on Monday (Mar. 28). Reyna scored twice and Ben Garcia scored once in the defeat.
The Eagles bounced back on Tuesday by defeating Franklin County 5-1. Reyna, Hernandez, Garcia, Edward Trejo and Brayden Henns scored the five goals.
“I think that Monroe game woke them up,” Davis said. “It made them aware of what they had to do. Then we had a good game against Franklin County. We are exactly where we want to be now, we are very excited.”
