COMMERCE – a 30-minute delay didn't interfere with East Jackson's preparation Wednesday (Apr. 13) night against Sonoraville in the first round of the AAA State Playoffs.
The Eagles defeated the Phoenix 3-0 in a game that wasn't even as close as the score indicated. East Jackson dominated possession and took advantage of a Sonoraville team which was coming off a long bus ride from Calhoun. The Eagles will travel to Pike County on Tuesday (Apr. 19) for the second round of the playoffs.
"I'm so happy," said head coach Derek Davis. "We stuck to our game plan, even though we had to wait for them to get here. We're very happy to get a good result today. We had watched some game film on them and we knew that if we played the ball wide and took it down to the corners, that would be our best chance to create opportunities."
East Jackson (11-2-1, 4-1 Region 8-AAA) lived in Sonoraville's box in the first half, but struggled to get the ball past the Goalkeeper. That was a trend throughout the game as the Eagles likely would've score many more points if not for the effort of Sonoraville's keeper.
"He was a great goalkeeper, he sure was," Davis said. "He made a lot of great saves. With a lesser goalkeeper, it would have been different."
Their first good chance to score came in the 12th minute when Isael Guerra beat a defender to set up a one-on-one opportunity with the keeper. However, he never got a shot off as the defender grabbed Guerra's jersey and pulled him to the ground for a foul. Guerra was awarded a penalty kick, but Sonoraville's keeper stopped it in the bottom left corner of the goal. The score remained 0-0.
East Jackson finally broke through seconds before halftime when Guerra running on the right side of the field found Ben Garcia alone in front of the goal. Garcia booted the ball into the net to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead going into halftime.
"We've learned that when that happens, we just need to let them figure it out," he said of early scoring struggles. "They know when it's not clicking, so I've found it best to let them figure it out themselves. We talked a lot at halftime about that.
"At first, they weren't moving to the ball as much and they knew they needed to get a little more aggressive. We were on spring break last week, so some of that was us getting the break out of our system."
East Jackson's energy proved the difference in the second half as Sonoraville was no longer able to keep up with the Eagles' speed. This produced a pair of goals at the 46th and 53rd minutes.
Garcia beat the entire Phoenix defense for an easy goal for a brace and to extend the lead to 2-0. Johnny Bentitez scored the final goal of the game with a shot to the top of the frame. East Jackson protected its 3-0 for 27 minutes until the final buzzer sounded, sending the Eagles to the second round.
LAST GAME ON GRASS
With East Jackson going on the road for round two, Wednesday's game was likely East Jackson's last on its grass field. The school system is replacing the grass with a turf field over the summer.
