Five East Jackson soccer players were named to the boys’ all-region team for 8-AAA.
Defensive player Alex Reyna and midfielder Johnny Benitez each received first-team recognition.
Goal keeper Robby Calix, defender Braden Henss and Giovanni Hernandez were named to the second team.
Eagle coach Derek Davis, who guided East Jackson to an 11-3-1 record as the second round of the playoffs, was named 8-AAA boys’ Coach of the Year.
