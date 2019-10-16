Jackson Herald reporter Ben Munro talks with East Jackson football coach Cameron Pettus about returning to Georgia from Illinois, his wife’s football acumen and him being a fan of both 2 Chainz and Sinatra.
Munro: You just had a bye week. How do you like to spend your Friday night off during your bye week? Lots of scouting I’m sure.
Pettus: Most Fridays when we’re off, we travel and watch the other team. This (past) Friday was kind of nice. Me and my wife (Erin) and my daughter (Cambell) actually went out for dinner, so we got away from everything just for a little bit just to kind of re-charge for this final month. So, it was kind of nice that us three got to hang out because it’s pretty chaotic during football season, and we don’t see much of each other.
Munro: Your wife usually goes and scouts most of these games with you, right?
Pettus: Oh yeah, she’s an avid fan. Absolutely. She’s very knowledgeable. I joke with her all the time that she could coach. She really could … I tell my coaches I don’t want to go home sometimes after games because she’ll sit there and tell me, “Hey, your defensive line isn’t squeezing” or “You’re giving up press bail.” She knows a lot about the game. It’s good and bad (Pettus laughs), but it’s all good, though.
Munro: Has she offered input that you’ve used?
Pettus: She’s very knowledgeable. Honestly, she’s my chief of staff. So, anytime I have any kind of issues go on, I go home and I bounce them off of her because she’s a lot smarter than I am.
Munro: Has your return to Georgia (from Illinois) been an adjustment or is it like you never left?
Pettus: It’s been a good adjustment, getting back to where football is so important. That’s a blessing to me, and I’ve got a great staff and they’re so much fun to work with, and the kids are doing such a great job buying in and working their butts off. So, it’s been a very good adjustment for me getting back home.
Munro: Aside from the weather, what’s been the biggest difference between living in Georgia and Illinois?
Pettus: I think you’re just in the middle of Football U. (in Georgia). This past Saturday, me and my daughter were able to go watch Clemson play. And Georgia is only 15 minutes south, and you can get into Atlanta and watch Georgia Tech — just all the good college football that’s so close with Auburn and Alabama and Florida. There’s just so many good programs out there … Up there where we were at, we had Missouri, which is a couple hours away, and then there was Illinois. And the Big 10 is just not as good as the SEC.
Munro: You basically live across the street from the high school. Do you find yourself walking to work?
Pettus: No, not yet. I have joked, though, that after football season I’m going to try to ride my bike into school just to see how that is.
Munro: You’re originally from Paulding County in metro Atlanta. How much has that place changed since you were in high school?
Pettus: Oh, I can’t even fathom how much it’s changed. I don’t even recognize the area that I grew up in. It's great because this (the East Jackson community) reminded me of what Paulding County was while I was growing up. But nowadays, it’s just so different there. Everything has just changed so much. You’ve got to remember, there was only one high school when I was there (now there are five).
Munro: What team — college or pro — did you follow growing up in Paulding County?
Pettus: Oh, Georgia, of course. I was a big Bulldog fan, and then obviously, I loved the Falcons. We weren’t very good back then but loved them.
Munro: Are you still a Georgia fan … even after Saturday? (UGA was upset by South Carolina.)
Pettus: Absolutely, still a Georgia fan, but I tell you what, the way that Clemson treated me on Saturday though, it’s hard not to be a fan of theirs, too.
Munro: When you reminisce with your old Paulding County teammates, is there a particular game you end up reliving?
Pettus: It’s those tough ones that people always thought you were out of, you didn’t have a shot of winning, but you actually won. It’s crazy, more than anything, of course you remember those games, but you remember just the other stuff beyond the games — comaraderie and working with each other and hanging out with each other. Those are really the memories that leave that lasting impression.
Munro: I think you’ve said before that you’re a big music guy, that you’re always listening to music. What’s on your playlist before a game and how much of it is from the early 1990s?
Pettus: Oh, that’s a good question. Honestly, I’m kind of with the team where I kind of like a little bit of rap and hip-hop in pre-game. When I’m in here relaxing during the day, usually I have Tom Petty Radio on. I’m also a big fan of Frank Sinatra. That’s my chill music.
Munro: What rap artists do you like these days?
Pettus: My favorite rap artist is probably 2 Chainz, and then I do like Young Thug.
Munro: How much fun is it to be around and work with high schoolers on a daily basis? Does it keep things fun?
Pettus: It’s energizing. It keeps you young. I say that the best thing about my job is that I work with teenagers. The worst thing about my job is that I work with teenagers. It’s both fun and it’s also challenging.
Munro: What’s the one moment so far through six games that’s stuck out to you in your first year at East Jackson?
Pettus: Of the three victories, we’ve had so far, I like how we battled back at Lumpkin (County) and we just kept persevering in that, even though we didn’t play that well, to win that game … And then how strongly we played defensively and got a bunch of turnovers (against Oglethorpe County and Banks County) and scored on defense and it just kind of goes back to that motto that if we score on defense, we’ll win. And even through these tough losses, we’ve had the past couple of weeks, it’s how are kids have responded and stuck together. We haven’t had hardly any fallout. The kids are committed, they’re working hard, they’re showing up at practice. We had the off week (last) week and we had fall break … In the past, we’d have a lot of people miss, and we just didn’t have that happen (last) week.
Munro: Everybody talks about a five-year plan. Where do you hope to see this program in five years?
Pettus: Obviously, I want to see us be a power in the region and compete for region championships. That’s our dream, and that’s our goal, and that’s what we’re working towards. We just want to continue to build. We’ve got to learn how to walk before we can run. But obviously, we’ve got to get bigger and stronger. We’ve got to get faster … We’ve got to learn how to compete first, even against those upper echelon teams, and be in the game, so then the next step would be winning the game. And the next step would then be to push on when you do get to the playoffs.
