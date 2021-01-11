The East Jackson competition cheerleading team picked up another win, placing first in Class AAA Saturday (Jan. 9) at Dacula.
The Eagles, who finished ahead of Franklin County, tallied a score of 80.5 after a two-point deduction.
“That was an 8 point jump from our last competition,” East Jackson coach Bralee Housworth said. “The girls did extremely well on Saturday. They hit the skills that we have been working so hard on. We are looking forward to getting back to work this week and making our routine even stronger.”
The Eagles will compete this Saturday (Jan. 16) at Winder-Barrow at 11:40 a.m.
