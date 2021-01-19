East Jackson’s competitive cheerleading team earned its third first-place finish this season, winning a competition at Winder-Barrow on Saturday (Jan. 16).
The Eagles tallied 80 points, taking first in the Class AAA division by 9.5 points over Stephens County. Hart County finished third and Cherokee Bluff took fourth.
“I’m very proud of this team for hitting a solid routine two weekends in a row,” coach Bralee Housworth said.
East Jackson is off this week but will compete at Loganville High School on Jan. 30 at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.