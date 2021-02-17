With an 80.5-point performance, the East Jackson competitive cheerleading squad took seventh out of 16 Class AAA teams at the state meet Tuesday (Feb. 16) in Macon.
"The girls started off their routine so strong, but then we had one elite fall and a couple of bobbles in our pyramid," Eagle coach Bralee Housworth said.
Housworth said her team earned its highest marks of the year in the tumbling category, "which I am really proud of."
"With a solid routine I think we would have been fourth in the state," she said.
East Jackson will just lose on senior off this year's squad, Kenzie Whitehead, who made the GCCA all-state cheerleading team this season.
"While she is a huge asset to our team, we are only losing one senior this year and we have good talent coming up," Housworth said. "I am really excited for the 2021 competition cheer season. This was still a phenomenal season considering our multiple first place finishes and our region championship."
